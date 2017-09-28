WRHA Reduces Number of Public Health Flu Clinics

WINNIPEG — The number of public health flu clinics has been reduced this season as more people turn to other means of getting the shot, not the flu.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says improved access to nurse practitioners and family physicians has resulted in an increase in people utilizing other options to obtain the influenza vaccine.

“This has provided more choices than ever before and our immunization rates in Winnipeg have remained stable,” the WRHA said in a statement. “There are many options for getting the flu shot including your doctor’s office, walk-in clinic, pharmacy, and public health clinic.”

The WRHA says they are focusing their efforts on providing outreach flu clinics to structurally and socially disadvantaged populations.

Four public health flu clinics will run from October 17-20.

