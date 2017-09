Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is probing the arrest of a 12-year-old boy by Winnipeg police.

The IIU says the alleged incident of excessive force happened on August 7, 2017, but police were notified on September 27.

The IIU was then immediately notified by police and launched their own investigation.

The agency says while a serious injury didn’t occur, it remains in the public interest to investigate.

— Staff

Comments

comments