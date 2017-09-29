Dr. Jane Goodall Receives Honorary Degree from University of Winnipeg

Primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall received an honorary doctor of laws degree Friday from the University of Winnipeg.

Holding her favourite stuffed chimpanzee during the ceremony, Goodall was acknowledged for her lifetime of work dedicated to conservation.

“I believe the most important thing I did in my life is start Roots & Shoots in 1991, because it gives children hope,” Goodall said.

“Every single one of us has an impact every single day, by what we choose to eat, or buy, how we choose to live. We each make a difference.”

Earlier in the day, UWinnipeg president and vice-chancellor, Dr. Annette Trimbee, signed a memorandum of understanding with Goodall to create new collaborative efforts on education programs related to conservation, sustainability and social justice.

Goodall will deliver a lecture to a crowd tonight at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

