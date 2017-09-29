‘Light the Night Walk’ Tackling Blood Cancer

WINNIPEG — A twilight walk will light the way for those affected by blood cancer on Saturday evening.

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada’s 5th annual Light The Night Walk in Winnipeg.

Billie Fontaine is a Manitoban who was diagnosed with AML (acute myeloid leukemia) in 2014.

“By sharing my own journey as an honoured hero for Light The Night, I hope it will help bring awareness and hope to other patients and survivors,” Fontaine said.

The 4 km route will be a chance to walk in solidarity to bring help and hope to the more than 138,000 Canadians affected by the illness.

Last year, $5.4 million was raised nationwide as over 35,000 Canadians took part in the walk.

This year’s Winnipeg walk — one of 11 taking place across the country — will feature family-friendly activities, a celebration of honoured heroes and survivors, and food for all registered walkers donated by Westrow Foods.

Registration opens at 5 p.m. at The Forks, with the main stage program beginning at 7:10 p.m. The walk will get underway at 7:30 p.m.

