ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » ‘Light the Night Walk’ Tackling Blood Cancer

‘Light the Night Walk’ Tackling Blood Cancer

‘Light the Night Walk’ Tackling Blood Cancer

in News0 Comments

Light The Night Walk
The Light The Night Walk is Saturday, September 30 at The Forks. (FACEBOOK)

WINNIPEG — A twilight walk will light the way for those affected by blood cancer on Saturday evening.

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada’s 5th annual Light The Night Walk in Winnipeg.

Billie Fontaine is a Manitoban who was diagnosed with AML (acute myeloid leukemia) in 2014.

“By sharing my own journey as an honoured hero for Light The Night, I hope it will help bring awareness and hope to other patients and survivors,” Fontaine said.

The 4 km route will be a chance to walk in solidarity to bring help and hope to the more than 138,000 Canadians affected by the illness.

Last year, $5.4 million was raised nationwide as over 35,000 Canadians took part in the walk.

This year’s Winnipeg walk — one of 11 taking place across the country — will feature family-friendly activities, a celebration of honoured heroes and survivors, and food for all registered walkers donated by Westrow Foods.

Registration opens at 5 p.m. at The Forks, with the main stage program beginning at 7:10 p.m. The walk will get underway at 7:30 p.m.


Comments

comments

MENU