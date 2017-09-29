Manitoba Hydro Relocating Taylor Avenue Staff to Downtown HQ

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Hydro is consolidating most of its staff from the south end of the city to its downtown headquarters.

The public utility is relocating approximately 500 to 600 employees from the office building at 820 Taylor Avenue to 360 Portage Avenue by next June.

A smaller number of employees will move from 820 Taylor to other Manitoba Hydro facilities in the Winnipeg region.

“Bringing staff from 820 Taylor and 360 Portage together provides a number of benefits, including increased productivity with staff working in closer proximity to each other as well as the avoidance of significant capital costs we would face with refurbishing 820 Taylor to maintain it as a viable long-term office building,” said Kelvin Shepherd, Manitoba Hydro president and CEO.

Hydro says the Taylor Avenue building will continue to house critical technology systems and infrastructure which would be costly and difficult to relocate, together with a small number of operations staff, but will be re-purposed to function primarily as a technical operations facility.

Hydro says the available space at its downtown office was through its voluntary departure program last spring, where 900 people elected to leave the company.

Comments

comments