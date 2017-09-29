Winnipeg Becomes 25th ‘Fair Trade Town’ in Canada

Winnipeg is now part of the fair trade club.

The city joined a global movement on Friday to drive social and environmental sustainability by becoming Canada’s 25th Fair Trade Town.

Donna Dagg, chair of the Fair Trade Winnipeg steering committee, says it’s a day to celebrate.

“Achieving Fair Trade Town status shows just how many people in Winnipeg are committed to supporting the fair trade movement, which has improved the quality of life of millions of people in the developing world,” Dagg said.

During a ceremony at City Hall, dignitaries celebrated with a cup of free fair trade coffee. Friday also happens to be National Coffee Day.

A Fair Trade Town is defined as any community in which people and organizations use their everyday choices to increase sales of Fairtrade-certified products and bring about positive change for farmers and workers in developing countries.

There are 24 other Canadian cities and towns that are designated through the program, which is managed by the Canadian Fair Trade Network and Fairtrade Canada.

In order to qualify, a city must have availability of fair trade products, support from groups within the community, programming to raise awareness about fair trade, and political support from city council.

Fair trade products are available in 166 stores across Winnipeg, with 54 restaurants offering fair trade options.

