A 29-year-old man is in custody after he threw his bicycle at officers attempting to stop him on outstanding warrants.

The man was riding his bicycle and pushing a second bike at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday when he was spotted by police.

Officers eventually arrested the man without injury and found a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, $400 worth of methamphetamine and bolt cutters in his backpack.

James Kelly Poole faces several charges and remains in custody.

— Staff

Comments

comments