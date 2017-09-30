RCMP Take Five Drunk Drivers Off Manitoba Roads

RCMP in Manitoba arrested five impaired drivers over the span of six hours on provincial roads Friday night.

Police say officers from various detachments made separate arrests after the drivers were pulled over for drawing attention to themselves, such as speeding, improper turns, improper use of signals and careless driving.

“Road safety in Manitoba has been and always will be a priority for the RCMP,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP.

“We are committed to eliminating impaired driving and the tragedies that are all too often associated with this high-risk driving behaviour and we encourage anyone who observes this dangerous behaviour to please contact the police.”

