Sears Plans to Shutter Polo Park Store

Sears Canada plans to close another 10 stores across the country, including the location at Polo Park Shopping Centre in Winnipeg.

In a release Friday night, the retailer announced it “has entered into a number of lease surrender agreements and a lease amending agreement that will result in the exit” of a certain number of stores.

The Garden City Shopping Centre outlet location was already on the chopping block and is set to close October 17.

Approximately 1,200 employees across the country stand to lose their jobs as a result of the closures. Another 2,900 workers were expected to be out of work when Sears announced a first round of 59 store closures in June.

The Polo Park location is expected to close next month.

Two other Sears locations in the city, at St. Vital Centre and Kildonan Place, will remain open. Sears also plans to maintain online ordering through its website.

