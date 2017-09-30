ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Winnipeg Man Drowns Diving in West Hawk Lake

Winnipeg Man Drowns Diving in West Hawk Lake

Winnipeg Man Drowns Diving in West Hawk Lake

in News0 Comments

RCMP Logo VehicleA 55-year-old Winnipeg man died Saturday after RCMP believe he ran out of oxygen while diving in West Hawk Lake.

Emergency crews responded at around 1:30 p.m. and pulled the diver from the water. He was later pronounced deceased on scene.

Police say the man was conducting a recreational dive with his wife when the accident occurred.

It’s suspected the man ran out of air and suffered a medical issue upon resurfacing.

Foul play is not believed to be a factor and Falcon Lake RCMP continue to investigate.

— Staff


Comments

comments

MENU