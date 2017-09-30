Winnipeg Man Drowns Diving in West Hawk Lake

A 55-year-old Winnipeg man died Saturday after RCMP believe he ran out of oxygen while diving in West Hawk Lake.

Emergency crews responded at around 1:30 p.m. and pulled the diver from the water. He was later pronounced deceased on scene.

Police say the man was conducting a recreational dive with his wife when the accident occurred.

It’s suspected the man ran out of air and suffered a medical issue upon resurfacing.

Foul play is not believed to be a factor and Falcon Lake RCMP continue to investigate.

— Staff

Comments

comments