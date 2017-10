A 52-year-old Winnipeg man died Saturday after his vehicle rolled into the ditch on Garven Road.

RCMP say the accident happened at around 3:05 p.m. approximately two kilometres west of Highway 12 in the RM of Springfield.

The man was travelling westbound at the time when he lost control. Police say the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

Police continue to investigate.

— Staff

Comments

comments