ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Winnipeg Man Struck, Killed by Vehicle in RM of St. Andrews

Winnipeg Man Struck, Killed by Vehicle in RM of St. Andrews

Winnipeg Man Struck, Killed by Vehicle in RM of St. Andrews

in News0 Comments

RCMP Logo VehicleA 22-year-old Winnipeg man was killed early Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 8.

The accident happened at around 2:15 a.m. just north of Provincial Road 67 in the RM of St. Andrews.

Police say the man was walking northbound wearing dark pants and a dark shirt when he was hit by a northbound vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The 47-year-old Teulon man driving the vehicle wasn’t impaired and speed wasn’t a factor. His two passengers, a 44-year-old woman and their three-year-old daughter, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No charges have been laid.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.

— Staff


Comments

comments

MENU