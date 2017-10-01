Winnipeg Man Struck, Killed by Vehicle in RM of St. Andrews

A 22-year-old Winnipeg man was killed early Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 8.

The accident happened at around 2:15 a.m. just north of Provincial Road 67 in the RM of St. Andrews.

Police say the man was walking northbound wearing dark pants and a dark shirt when he was hit by a northbound vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The 47-year-old Teulon man driving the vehicle wasn’t impaired and speed wasn’t a factor. His two passengers, a 44-year-old woman and their three-year-old daughter, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No charges have been laid.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.

— Staff

