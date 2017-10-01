ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Winnipeg’s New Garbage, Recycling Schedule in Effect on Monday

Recycle - Garbage Bins
(CHRISD.CA FILE)

Half of Winnipeg will see their garbage and recycling schedule change beginning on Monday.

The city has entered into a new seven-year contract with Miller Waste Systems and GFL Environmental to replace outgoing provider Emterra Environmental.

The city will be split into two collection areas, with a different contractor servicing each area.

Residents affected by the change would have received a direct mail notice. To see if your garbage and recycling day has been altered, visit Winnipeg.ca.

