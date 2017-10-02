Six Charged in Violent Home Invasion, Robbery

Six people have been charged in an armed robbery and home invasion in the 1100 block of Selkirk Avenue on September 20.

Police say the homeowner reported multiple suspects forced their way into his home at around 6 a.m. and assaulted him. They were armed with a gun and demanded money before making off with the keys to two vehicles.

Officers spotted the first stolen vehicle a day later in the area of Main Street and Bannerman Avenue. A 21-year-old woman was taken into custody and found to be in possession of 7.5 grams of methamphetamine.

The second stolen vehicle was found in the area of Charles Street and Manitoba Avenue on September 27, where a man and three women were arrested. Officers found a can of pepper spray, .60 grams of methamphetamine, score sheets, scales and several cell phones inside the vehicle.

Following reports of a gun seen at a location in the 1600 block of Ross Avenue on September 30, officers decended on a residence and took two more people into custody. They also found five shotgun shells and an inoperable shotgun.

Police have charged the following people:

Mark David Hurdon , 26

, 26 Nicole Charlene Brunet , 25

, 25 Ava Sarah Sinclair , 21

, 21 Catherine Lynn Angus , 40

, 40 Jordan Andrew Chartrand , 22

, 22 Heather Elizabeth Pitsaniuk, 20

All six, who are from Winnipeg, remain in custody.

