Tickets Going on Sale for National Women’s Hockey Versus U.S.

Tickets to see Canada’s national women’s hockey team take on the United States in Winnipeg on December 5 will go on sale to the general public this Thursday.

Bell MTS Place is hosting a part of the pre-Olympic six-game series with a 28-player Canadian roster.

“Bell MTS Place has a proven track record of hosting successful hockey games at an international level and we’re thrilled to welcome back Canada’s National Women’s Team on Dec. 5,” said Mark Chipman, executive chairman, True North Sports + Entertainment.

Tickets start at $17.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on October 5 through Ticketmaster.

Canada’s National Women’s Team has won four consecutive gold medals at the Olympic Winter Games and will go after a fifth when the puck drops on February 11, 2018, in PyeongChang, South Korea.

