Cineplex to Open 10 to 15 New Playdium Locations in Mid-Sized Communities

By The Canadian Press

Cineplex is rebooting its Playdium brand and plans to open 10 to 15 new arcade and amusement centres across the country.

The Canadian entertainment and media company says these new locations in mid-sized communities are aimed at teens and families, and will offer video games and activities such as virtual reality and bowling.

Construction is due to start in early 2018 on a new 30,000 square-foot facility in Whitby, Ont.

Cineplex already owns and operates the Playdium facility in Mississauga, Ont., which first opened its doors more than 20 years ago.

Prior to Cineplex taking over the brand, there had been a number of Playdium locations under previous owners, which later closed in the early 2000s.

Cineplex has fully owned Playdium since October 2015 and also operates several recreation complexes across Canada dubbed The Rec Room, which include live entertainment and games.

