Teen Arrested After Boarding Winnipeg Bus with 18-Inch Machete

A Winnipeg teen was arrested almost immediately after boarding a city bus with an 18-inch machete tucked in his pants.

Police say foot patrol officers happened to be on the bus when the 17-year-old boarded Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Main Street and Manitoba Avenue.

The weapon was concealed down the left leg of the teen’s jeans and officers noticed the handle sticking out from his waistband.

He has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

— Staff

Comments

comments