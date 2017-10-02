Monty Hall Mourned by Variety, the Children’s Charity

The death of legendary Winnipeg-born game show host Monty Hall is being mourned by the charity that made him a chairman for life.

Variety, the Children’s Charity, says Monty and his wife, Marilyn, committed a lifetime of involvement with the organization.

Hall is best known for hosting “Let’s Make a Deal.” He passed away over the weekend at the age of 96 due to heart failure.

Louis Trepel, Variety Manitoba’s international ambassador, was only 18 when his dad brought him to a meeting organized by the TV game show host to see if there was interest in opening a Variety Tent in Winnipeg.

“My dad asked if I wanted to be part of it, and I said ‘yes, for sure.’ Everybody seemed so old to me back then, but I listened as Monty Hall told the Variety story to see if there was interest here,” Trepel said.

Variety Manitoba credits Hall, along with multiple individuals, in their birth as a charity in 1978.

Through fundraising efforts, Hall is also being lauded with helping Variety to bring in more than $800 million for the charity’s international arm.

Hall is survived by his three children, all of whom are involved in the entertainment industry.

