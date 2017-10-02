Dog Shot, Killed During Robbery Near Teulon

An 18-year-old man is in custody following a botched robbery in which a dog was shot and killed at a home near Teulon, Manitoba.

RCMP say the man entered the rural residence September 26 through a window and gathered several items, including five firearms. Upon leaving, the suspect came across Boomer, a French mastiff.

The dog was shot three times upon trying to get away. The shooter fled as the homeowner returned to the property.

Police arrested the suspect shortly after and a canine helped recover firearms that the man had hidden in the bush.

Isaiah Flett from Peguis, Manitoba faces several charges, including injuring or endangering animals.

Boomer was pronounced deceased at the veterinarian’s office.

