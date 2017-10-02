Winnipeg Campaign Aims to Normalize Breastfeeding in Public

Life-sized images of breastfeeding mothers are popping up across Winnipeg as part of a new campaign.

World Breastfeeding Week is October 1-7 and the Winnipeg Breastfeeding Network has collaborated with researchers from the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba to encourage a more supportive society for breastfeeding women.

“Breastfeeding is so important for infant and maternal health and it’s disappointing that many women still feel uncomfortable feeding their babies in public spaces,” said Dr. Meghan Azad, a research scientist at the CHRIM and assistant professor at the University of Manitoba.

“Breastfeeding helps to prevent childhood infections, obesity, and asthma, and has countless other health benefits. No mom should ever feel ashamed or unwelcome when feeding her baby.”

The images will appear in public areas, such as shopping malls, building foyers, waiting rooms, and parks. Local mothers were used in the campaign and their images will be set up in Winnipeg ACCESS Centres and at Portage Place Shopping Centre on Friday, October 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Winnipeg campaign is part of a larger effort by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) to establish safe and welcoming environments for families and prospective parents.

