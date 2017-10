Manitoba RCMP say the public is not at risk after a woman was killed Tuesday morning in Lac du Bonnet.

Police responded to Highway 502 shortly after 6:30 a.m. to find a 19-year-old woman deceased.

The matter is being treated as a homicide.

A 20-year-old man is in custody, but no charges have been laid.

No further details were released.

— Staff

Comments

comments