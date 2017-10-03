Striking Winnipeg Airport Staff Reach Tentative Deal

Striking support and maintenance staff at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport have reached a tentative deal.

The prairie unit of the Public Service Alliance of Canada says they are recommending their members accept a deal with the Winnipeg Airports Authority.

Workers walked off the job on July 24 and have been without a contract since last June.

Ratification votes are scheduled for Wednesday.

The union says no details on the tentative agreement will be released until the members have an opportunity to meet and vote on it.

If the members successfully vote to accept the deal, they could be back on the job as early as Thursday.

The main hurdle in the negotiations had been a union complaint that some of the work by its members was being contracted out, a contention that was denied by the airport authority.

— With files from The Canadian Press

