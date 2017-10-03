Winnipeg Seeks Ideal Christmas Tree for City Hall

WINNIPEG — It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but if you have a large spruce tree in your front yard, it’s time to think about Christmas.

The City of Winnipeg is looking for an annual donation of a large spruce tree to sit in front of City Hall.

The tree must be between 40 to 50 feet tall, not be adjacent to overhead utilities and be fully symmetrical with a single trunk and no brown needles.

Staff from the Urban Forestry Branch will choose the tree that best meets the identified criteria.

The selected tree donor does not receive compensation for the tree, but crews remove the tree at no cost to the homeowner as well as clean up debris and remove the stump to approximately two inches below ground level.

Those who would like to nominate their tree as a potential donor can contact 311 or email 311@winnipeg.ca.

