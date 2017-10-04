New Bike Rack, Maintenance Station at Assiniboine Park

WINNIPEG — Cyclists can now tune up their rides in Assiniboine Park with the installation of a new bike maintenance station.

Located between the Lyric Theatre and the Riley Family Duck Pond, the station includes an air pump, Allen wrenches, Philips and flat head screwdrivers, a pedal wrench, headset wrench, box wrenches, and tire levers.

Assiniboine Park has also installed a new bike rack with 13 stalls next to the maintenance station.

“We’re excited to be adding to Winnipeg’s bike infrastructure and supporting active and sustainable transportation,” said Dustin Karsin, head of environment and sustainability at Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

“We want to encourage Winnipeggers to cycle, to promote healthy lifestyles, and help reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions that lead to climate change, which is good for all of us.”

