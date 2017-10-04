Charges Laid in Deadly Attack on Woman Near Lac du Bonnet

Manitoba RCMP have laid charges against a man after a woman was randomly stabbed in the neck and killed near Lac du Bonnet on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Pointe du Bois woman, who has been identified as Brittany Bung, was in her vehicle at around 6:30 a.m. when she was attacked. Witnesses say the suspect encountered her at a Petro-Canada moments before and followed her to her vehicle.

Jordan Belyk, 20, of no fixed address, has been charged with manslaughter and remains in custody.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police continue to investigate.

— Staff

Comments

comments