The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed forward Nikolaj Ehlers to a seven-year extension worth $42 million.

The 21-year-old was drafted by the Jets in the first round (ninth overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft and is entering his third year with the club.

The Denmark native reached both the 100-game and 100-point milestones in 2016-17 and he has 102 points (40G, 62A) in 154 career regular season games.

The deal will earn Ehlers an annual value of $6 million starting in the 2018-19 season.

