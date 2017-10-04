Airport Workers Ratify New Agreement, Salary Increase: WAA

Employees at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport will be back to work on Thursday after ratifying a new agreement with their employer.

Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada voted in favour of a 10 percent salary increase over six years.

“First and foremost we are pleased to be able to find a deal to get our employees back to work,” said Barry Rempel, Winnipeg Airports Authority president and CEO.

“Our priorities for this round of contract negotiations were to give WAA the stability needed to move the company forward as our industry changes and evolves. This agreement delivers on these priorities.”

The new collective agreement also provides a health-care spending account, increases to the overtime meal rate and standby pay, modernizes terminology, and removes some pre-existing redundant language in the contract.

The new agreement will expire June 30, 2022.

