Food Bank Use on the Rise: Winnipeg Harvest

Winnipeg Harvest says the number of people relying on its food bank to put meals on the table is up three percent this year.

Each month, Harvest feeds 63,765 struggling with hunger and poverty.

“We were encouraged when last year’s numbers showed a 2.9 per cent decrease from the previous year. We were hopeful that the 2016 decrease was the beginning of a trend that would indicate that we were gaining ground in the battle against hunger and poverty in Manitoba,” said Kate Brenner, executive director of Winnipeg Harvest.

“Unfortunately, our optimism was short-lived when the 2017 results were tallied.”

Marv Terhoch, board president of the Manitoba Association of Food Banks, says the numbers are also climbing in rural areas.

“The problem is not going away and we must do what we can to address the need,” he said.

Food bank usage in Manitoba has risen 58 percent since 2008, according to Winnipeg Harvest. Children account for more than 41 percent of food bank clients.

