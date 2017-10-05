Disabled Winnipeg Football Player Reaches Settlement with Bishop’s University

By The Canadian Press

A former Bishop’s University football player who became mentally and physically disabled after suffering a severe head injury during a game has settled a lawsuit with the school.

Kevin Kwasny of Winnipeg was seeking $13.7 million in damages from Bishop’s in a lawsuit that was to go to trial Thursday in Montreal.

Details of the out-of-court settlement with the Sherbrooke, Que., university were not released.

Kwasny’s lawyers say the family is pleased with the settlement and are eager for Kevin to obtain additional therapy to improve his life.

Bishop’s University says it is pleased Kwasny will have the resources to get the help he needs.

Kwasny’s lawsuit alleged he sustained a hit during a game between the Bishop’s University Gaiters and the Concordia Stingers in 2011.

Kwasny, who was 21 at the time, left the field and told his coaches he was dizzy, had blurred vision and felt like he had “his bell rung.”

The lawsuit claimed he was told to get back on the field and was hit again, suffering a brain injury.

His lawyer, Jamie Kagan, has said Kwasny barely survived, was in a coma for months and now requires daily personal care.

Comments

comments