Suspect Sought in Armed Carjacking in Fort Richmond

Winnipeg police are looking for a man who used a gun to carjack a victim in Fort Richmond on Wednesday night.

Police say the suspect confronted a vehicle owner in the first 100 block of Bayridge Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. and demanded his wheels at gunpoint. The victim was then hit in the head with the gun and turned over his keys. The suspect also made off with the male’s wallet.

The vehicle is described as a white 2016 Nissan Rogue with Manitoba licence plate HBG 521. Police say the vehicle has a vertical scratch on the back door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

