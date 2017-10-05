Man Charged After Rear-Ending Truck While Texting

RCMP say a driver was texting when he rear-ended a pickup truck in the RM of Stanley on Monday.

The truck had stopped on the side of Road 33 West while two people attempted to capture a donkey that had escaped its pen.

The driver of the pickup noticed a northbound vehicle speeding towards them. The 47-year-old Morden man tried to flag the oncoming car to slow down and move over, but the car struck the back of the pickup truck, causing it to swing out and throw the 17-year-old male passenger into the ditch. He suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries.

Police say the 18-year-old man driving the vehicle was texting and driving on a suspended licence at the time. He also suffered minor injuries.

“Distracted driving can have very serious consequences,” said Tara Seel, RCMP media relations officer. “When you are driving, your sole focus should be on the task at hand. Driving is a big enough challenge that it should occupy your full attention.”

The RM of Stanley man faces numerous charges.

Comments

comments