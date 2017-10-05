Two Construction Companies Fined After Worker Injured During Excavation

WINNIPEG — Two Manitoba construction companies have been slapped with fines after a worker was injured at an excavation site nearly four years ago.

The province says Precision Land Solutions Inc. and Inground Construction Ltd. were installing a drainage system in a farmer’s field in the RM of Stanley when the incident occurred on November 13, 2013.

Both companies failed to use a cage in the excavation and didn’t shore up walls at the site.

A Precision Land Solutions worker was seriously injured when an excavation wall collapsed.

Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) says walls of an excavation must be sloped at 45 degrees and proper support structures must be used when workers are in an open excavation.

Both employers pled guilty on August 2, 2017.

Precision Land Solutions Incorporated was ordered to pay $21,677 in fines and surcharges and an additional $8,325 to WSH to educate the public on matters relating to workplace safety and health.

Inground Construction was ordered to pay $13,000 in fines and surcharges and an additional $5,000 to WSH to educate the public on matters relating to workplace safety and health.

Comments

comments