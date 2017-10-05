Manitoba Legislature Briefly Evacuated Over Security Threat

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Legislative Building was briefly evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a “suspicious circumstance.”

Reports suggested that a substance was found in the gallery of the building, forcing the evacuation of all employees.

Emergency crews responded at around 3 p.m. and police advised the public to avoid the area.

The all-clear was given at approximately 4:15 p.m. and staff began making their way back into the building.

The security scare comes on the same day the province announced it was beefing up security at the legislature.

Emergency crews are on scene at The Legislature for a suspicious circumstance. Please avoid the area at this time. Thank you. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 5, 2017

Comments

comments