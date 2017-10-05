What’s Open and Closed Thanksgiving Weekend in Winnipeg

Thanksgiving is Monday, October 9. Here’s what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cadillac Fairview — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

On Monday, October 9, all Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon will open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. with the exception of cityplace, which will be closed. For individual store hours throughout the long weekend, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Monday, October 9.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled on the Thanksgiving Day holiday for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only)

Saturday, October 7 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 8 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, October 9 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)

Saturday, October 7 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 8 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, October 9 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pacific 4R Winnipeg (residential customers only)

Saturday, October 7 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 8 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, October 9 — Closed

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, October 9, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Leisure Centres

All Leisure Centres will be closed on Monday, October 9.

Regular hours of operation for Leisure Centres are in effect for Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8.

Swimming Pools

All City of Winnipeg indoor swimming pools will be closed on Monday, October 9 with the exception of the Pan Am Pool and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.

On Monday, October 9, the Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, October 9.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, October 9.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.. over the Thanksgiving weekend, including Monday, October 9.

Cemetery offices will be closed on Monday, October 9.

Winnipeg Parking Authority

Hours of operation for the Winnipeg Parking Authority during the Thanksgiving holiday are as follows:

Saturday, October 7 — Closed (as per regular operating hours)

Sunday, October 8 — Closed (as per regular operating hours)

Monday, October 9 — Closed – Thanksgiving

Golf Courses

The Crescent Drive Golf Course is closed for the season. All other City of Winnipeg golf courses will be open from sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 9.

