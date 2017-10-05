United Way Launches Koats for Kids Campaign

United Way Winnipeg’s Koats for Kids campaign has launched for another year as the organization pleas for winter clothing donations.

New and gently used coats, hats, mitts, scarves, boots and ski pants for infants and kids are needed as the temperature drops.

“Our inventory is low. There is a huge need, right now, for kids’ winter gear,” said Donna Albak, Koats for Kids program manager.

United Way’s Koats for Kids collects and distributes over 6,000 coats and many thousands of other new and gently-used winter outerwear items donated by generous Winnipeggers each year.

Donations can be dropped off at any Winnipeg Perth’s Drycleaners location and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Stations.

