Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo Euthanizes Aging Camel

WINNIPEG — Assiniboine Park Zoo has put down a 23-year-old Bactrian camel due to age-related conditions.

In a Facebook post, the zoo says Perry had been under the care of veterinary staff for some time until the decision was made to euthanize her.

The zoo says Perry was born at the Toronto Zoo in 1993 and moved to Winnipeg in 1994.

“Perry will be missed by all staff, volunteers and visitors, but in particular by the staff and zookeepers who cared for her over her long life at the zoo,” the statement said.

