MADD Reminds Drivers to Stay Sober Thanksgiving Weekend

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is nudging drivers to remain sober if they choose to get behind the wheel this long weekend.

As many celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, MADD is reminding the public to protect themselves and others against impaired driving.

“Please arrange a sober ride home if you are going to be drinking or consuming drugs this holiday weekend,” said MADD Canada national president Patricia Hynes-Coates.

“Driving while impaired is never worth the risk to you, your passengers or others sharing the road with you.”

MADD Canada says four people are killed and 175 are injured in alcohol- or drug-related crashes every day in the country.

If you suspect a driver is impaired, MADD says to call 911 and report it to police.

— Staff

