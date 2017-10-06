Stovin Leading Bisons to Open 2017-18 Hockey Season

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Bisons will turn to Brett Stovin as their captain when the Herd opens up the regular hockey season this weekend.

The third-year forward was introduced Thursday along with four alternate captains as Manitoba welcomes the UBC Thunderbirds to town.

Stovin was part of the 2015-16 Canada West All-Rookie Team and will look to build on the Bisons’ 4-4 pre-season record.

Joining Stovin with the “C” is defencemen Adam Henry and Channing Bresciani, plus forward Michael St. Croix and Nick Zajac.

“All of these players are exceptional athletes and strong students who reflect the values of the Bison men’s hockey program and our commitment to athletic and academic excellence and community service,” said head coach Mike Sirant.

“This group leads by example through their hard work, dedication, positivity and consistently high-performance level.”

The Bisons have 19 returning players on the roster for 2017-18.

The Herd takes the ice at Wayne Fleming Arena (U of M’s Fort Garry campus) on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.

