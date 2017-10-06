Portion of Perimeter Highway Closing This Weekend

The province is closing a stretch of the Perimeter Highway this weekend north of Highway 15.

The closure will occur Friday at 7 p.m. in both southbound and northbound lanes to accommodate repairs to the CN railway crossing.

Permitted long-combination vehicles will be required to travel on the South Perimeter Highway, south of Winnipeg, to access the Perimeter north of Winnipeg.

The roadway will open by 3 p.m. on Monday, October 9.

Updates on the closure will be available by calling 511 or visiting Manitoba511.ca.

