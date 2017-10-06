Siloam Mission Opens New Dining Room with Thanksgiving Meals

WINNIPEG — Siloam Mission is breaking in its new dining room with a Thanksgiving feast.

The local homeless shelter is hosting its busiest meal of the year, where it expects to service more than 800 meals on Friday out of a new facility at 303 Stanley Street.

“Everyone should have the chance to spend Thanksgiving in a place that feels like home, surrounded by people who care,” said Jim Bell, CEO of Siloam Mission.

“Today we open the doors wide to anyone in need to come in and be served a sit-down dinner with all the fixings — just like home.”

The dining room joins the new kitchen and drop-in centre, which also opened on Friday, and is located behind Siloam’s existing building on Princess Street.

Bell says the shelter can serve between 400-500 people daily during three meal seatings.

“Until now, there was no room at the table for staff and volunteers to sit with our guests. Now they can. And our guests will be able to stay and enjoy fellowship with others after their meal instead of having to give up their seat to the next person in line,” Bell added.

Siloam Mission will soon break ground on the second phase of its $17 million redevelopment with a two-storey link between the two buildings. Fundraising efforts so far have reached $13.3 million.

Once complete, the new space will add 50+ emergency shelter beds, including a private shelter for up to 33 women and a larger health centre.

