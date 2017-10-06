Indigenous History Preserved in South Point Project at The Forks

WINNIPEG — An accessibility and pathway upgrade project at The Forks is incorporating Indigenous cultural interpretation.

Through The Forks South Point Enhancement Project, plans are underway to recognize the unique history of the space.

“The plan is to create something here that recognizes the site’s unique history and all the different nations, both of Treaty 1 and other Indigenous people who visited this area,” said project advisor Niigaan Sinclair, an associate professor in the department of native studies at the University of Manitoba.

Plans call for the preservation of existing forested South Point across the historic rail bridge, improved pathway accessibility, the relocation of trees for a reconfigured character pathway, a drum park ceremonial space, improved lighting, restoration of native plants and interpretive elements recognizing Indigenous history.

The $1.2 million project comes with $500,000 in support from the Canada 150 Infrastructure Program, $500,000 from The Winnipeg Foundation and $200,000 from The Forks itself.

An outdoor bush gallery and boardwalk within the forest canopy is on the wishlist for future phases, pending additional fundraising.

