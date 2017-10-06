New Zealand Tip Leads to Winnipeg Man Facing Child Porn Charges

A 25-year-old Winnipeg man is in police custody after a tip from New Zealand authorities on suspicion child pornography images were shared from a local IP address.

Police say the New Zealand Digital Child Exploitation Team notified them on Thursday that between September 25-26, several child sexual abuse images were shared in a chat room from someone in Winnipeg.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the East Elmwood area the same day. A man was later arrested at a residence in the Burrows area.

Iain Alexander Tod faces several child pornography charges, including sexual assault and sexual interference.

He remains in custody.

— Staff

Comments

comments