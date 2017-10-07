Family of Former Manitoban Killed in Las Vegas Attack Say Thanks for the Support

By The Canadian Press

CALGARY – The family of an Alberta woman who was killed in the Las Vegas shootings say they are “overwhelmed” by the support they have received from across North America.

Tara Roe, 34, of Okotoks, Alta., had been at the country music festival with her husband, Zach, and another couple for a weekend getaway.

They became separated and she was missing for a couple of days before it was determined she had been among those killed by shooter Stephen Paddock.

Three other Canadians were also killed in the attack, and several were injured.

Zach Roe released a statement Friday remarking on the “outpouring of love” he and his two sons have received both from those near to the family and from complete strangers.

Her parents and sister also released a statement saying there are no words to express their “heartfelt gratitude.”

“I am so incredibly touched by everyone’s support, which has included everything from financial donations, meals for my family, to the generosity of the Calgary Flames who are bringing my boys to a game and a practice so they can meet the team,” said Zach Roe.

“You honestly have no idea how much this all means to me, to my boys, and most importantly, what it would have meant to Tara. Our heartbreak is deep, and these incredible expressions of love and support are helping us get through this senseless tragedy.”

The statement from her parents, Mark and Brenda Smith, and her sister, Tami Spiropoulos, said their hearts are broken and they are struggling with how to go on.

“As in any tragedy, with something as evil as this, some goodness always somehow seems to come through,” they said. “The outpouring of support from great family and friends, but also complete strangers, has helped this to be even bearable.”

They said they wanted to give special thanks “to the wonderful people of WestJet, who have not once left our side and have treated us like family.”

