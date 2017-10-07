Improper Barricades Close Highway 1 as RCMP Seek Jokesters

The eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway at Highway 13 were briefly closed Saturday morning when someone erected improper barricades on the roadway.

Manitoba RCMP say someone moved numerous barricades and pylons from a construction zone in the westbound lane and placed them in the eastbound lane at around 4:25 a.m.

Traffic was backed up for nearly half a kilometre before the barricades were removed just north of Oakville, Manitoba.

“Someone’s idea of a practical joke had the potential to cause a serious or even fatal collision,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP.

“The consequences can be quite severe to those who commit these acts as they can be held accountable for their actions.”

RCMP are reminding motorists to always be aware of their surroundings and be cautious of any suddenly changing driving conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at (204) 857-4445.

