By David Klassen

RCMP are looking for a 53-year-old Winnipeg man who never returned home from a fishing trip on Sunset Beach on Thursday.

Police were notified early Friday morning that the man had gone fishing at Sunset Beach just south of Grand Marais, Manitoba, but didn’t return.

Police say the man had done the trip many times before.

His vehicle and trailer were found at the beach.

A search by air, land and water hasn’t shown signs of the man.

The investigation is continuing.

