A 29-year-old man died early Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle.

Winnipeg police say the lone rider was travelling northbound on London Street near Amelia Crescent when he crashed at around 1:40 a.m.

He was not wearing a helmet and suffered critical injuries.

A passerby came upon the accident scene shortly later and called emergency personnel.

Leyland McDougal was taken to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

— Staff

