The City of Winnipeg’s cemeteries are changing their hours for the season beginning October 16 for the fall and winter months.

Three cemeteries will be impacted by the change in visitation hours.

Beginning October 16 to October 31: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Beginning November 1, 2017 to February 28, 2018: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Beginning March 1, 2018 to April 30, 2018: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

In the spring and summer months, hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

