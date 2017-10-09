Thompson Teen Threatens School on Social Media: RCMP

A 15-year-old Thompson boy was arrested Saturday for allegedly making serious threats towards RD Parker Collegiate over social media.

Manitoba RCMP were made aware of the threats at around 5:40 p.m. and identified the suspect later in the evening. He was arrested for uttering threats and released on a promise to appear.

“The RCMP takes these types of complaints seriously and the officers in Thompson did a tremendous job in identifying and locating the individual responsible,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP.

“We are continuing to work with RD Parker Collegiate and taking all the necessary steps to ensure the students and staff are safe at school.”

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.

Comments

comments