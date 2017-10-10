Woman Assaulted, Robbed at Winnipeg Bus Stop

WINNIPEG — A woman was pulled to the ground and kicked several times while waiting for her bus on Saturday afternoon.

Winnipeg Transit notified police about the assault just prior to her boarding a bus at McGregor Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Police say two unknown women approached the victim at around 2 p.m. She was pulled backward and hit her head on the ground, where the suspects then kicked her and stole her cell phone and money.

The suspects are both described as Indigenous, in their late teens and approximately 5’1″. One of the women had a small build with red/brown hair, while the other had a large build with long dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

