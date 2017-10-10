Environmental Review Approves Hydro Transmission Line from Manitoba to Minnesota

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — A planned hydro transmission line from Manitoba to Minnesota has cleared an environmental review.

The Manitoba Clean Environment Commission is recommending the province approve the Manitoba-Minnesota Transmission project, subject to some additional monitoring and communication requirements.

The 213-kilometre transmission line would run from Winnipeg to the border near the southeast community of Piney, Man. and will boost hydro exports by 883 megawatts.

The commission is an arm’s-length provincial agency and its recommendations have to be approved by the Manitoba government.

The commission’s report says Manitoba Hydro should set up a website to inform the public about environmental monitoring and other ongoing efforts.

It also says the utility should conduct field surveys before construction begins of several species, including the eastern tiger salamander and the mottled duskywing butterfly.

“The amount of field study of the final preferred route … was somewhat limited for a project of this size,” the report states.

“This leads to a degree of uncertainty in assessing potential effects of the project.”

